Destin, FL. – Registration for the City of Destin’s Youth Fall Soccer League will begin on Tuesday, July 13th thru Saturday, August 7th, 2021, at the Destin Community Center. In-person registration is Monday thru Friday from 9 am to 8 pm and Saturday 9 am – 1 pm. Spaces are limited, so early registration is recommended, and team sponsors are needed. The league is for children ages 3 – 15 (age as of September 1st) and the fee is $40, with a $15 discount offered to Destin Residents with a valid driver’s license. A birth certificate is required unless already on file with city staff. All games are held on Friday or Monday nights at Morgan Sports Center. For more information, please call 850-654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.com.