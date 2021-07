Shillington London graduate Rob Key was already running his own marketing business, Studio Change, but when he wanted to add branding and design to the mix, he knew there was only one choice—Shillington. Whilst balancing his business and family life, Rob completed the part-time course and now five years later is able to offer the full package through Studio Change—working in brand strategy and design. Though, Rob’s repertoire doesn’t stop there! Recognising a major gap in the industry and wanting to do something about it, he’s just launched Change Space, a mental health community specifically tailored towards creatives.