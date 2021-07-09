Russian national living in US gets 5 years in bribery case

Cancel
NEW BERN, N.C. — A Russian national living in North Carolina who had been accused by authorities of involvement in a $150 million kickback scheme while working for a Russian military contractor was hand a five-year prison sentence Friday after his earlier guilty plea on unrelated bribery and visa fraud charges.

