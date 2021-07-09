Cancel
Impact Fusion International Inc. Announces Intention to Comply with new OTC Market Requirements

buffalonynews.net
 7 days ago

NAPOLEONVILLE, LA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / (OTC PINK:IFUS) Impact Fusion International Inc. announced today that it has taken the initial steps to comply with the new OTC Markets Requirements by commencing the preparation for eventual filing, current information as required by OTC Markets guidelines. No assurances can be provided that the filings will be completed or, when completed will be done timely to meet the OTC Markets Requirements, particularly in light of a 6 to 8 week period that the OTC Markets has indicated will be required to review the sufficiency of the filings.

