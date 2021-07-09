Cancel
Milwaukee, WI

Here’s What You Missed in Milwaukee This Week: July 9

By Archer Parquette
Cover picture for the articleA group of state lawmakers introduced a bill to make Colby the state cheese of Wisconsin this week. This bill is a heroic bipartisan effort by men and women who know what government is meant to do. To quote George Washington – “Henceforth, from this day, we stand as a nation united by the virtue of our common ties and affections, those be to liberty, self-government, and the righteous love of cheese, baby.” Unfortunately, this bill was proposed two years ago and the Senate didn’t vote on it – I can only assume because they hate America. Now they have a chance to rectify that mistake. So listen here, Senators. Colby is a phenomenal cheese developed in the beautiful city of Colby, Wisconsin in 1885. It smashes provolone, crushes cheddar, annihilates gouda, and respectfully acknowledges it’s one true competitor, Muenster. Wisconsin should be proud of this cheese. We should hoist it up above our heads in joyous celebration. Especially now, when those hippies in California claim to make better cheese than us, and those Frenchmen across the ocean snicker at us with their bries and their roqueforts. Spit in their cheese, you legislators you, and show them that Wisconsin will not be cowed by fromage frauds. Colby forever!

