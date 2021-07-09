The N.C. Zoo's last grizzly bear has died. 'He was an amazing, goofy and handsome bear,' zoo official says.

ASHEBORO — The N.C. Zoo said Friday it had to euthanize its last remaining grizzly bear, 31-year-old Tommo. Tommo’s quality of life “quickly declined” to the point staff decided he needed to be euthanized, the zoo said in a news release. A necropsy, or animal autopsy, showed he had severe intervertebral disc disease and a tumor on his adrenal gland, the zoo’s director of animal health said in the release.