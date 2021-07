Barro’s Pizza is for the first time launching outside of Arizona and will open in late September at 2730 S. Central Expressway, McKinney, in the former location of Henderson Kitchen & Tap. The family business will be owned and operated by Gina Barro. The Barro’s Pizza recipe comes from grandmother Angelina Barro, who came from Italy in the 1930s. Barro’s Pizza specializes in pizza with a thick crust and a light, flakey texture as well as tangy and sweet spiced sauce. The restaurant will also offer wings, salads, gluten-free pizza options, dessert, beer and wine. www.barrospizza.com.