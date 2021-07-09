KC Royals: Will this hurler reappear on club’s radar?
The surprising success the KC Royals enjoyed earlier this season, when they led the American League Central for almost a month, turned out to be a cruel tease of sorts, at best a glimpse into some future time when the club will legitimately contend. The Royals, losers of seven of their last 10, are 20-38 since the last day they occupied first place and have taken up residence in the Central cellar, 15.5 games out of first when today’s games started.kingsofkauffman.com
