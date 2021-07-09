Cancel
Dayton, OH

DPD officer rides with U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

By Mike Campbell
WHIO Dayton
 7 days ago
DAYTON, Ohio — The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds took a local police officer who was on the front lines of stopping the Oregon District shooting for a ride as part of their Home Town Hero program.

Officer Ryan Nabel went into one of the F-16 Fighting Falcons and spent an hour in the air on Friday.

The Thunderbirds were practicing on Friday, preparing for their weekend shows. But their advance pilot was busy taking a special guest for the ride of his life.

Nabel spent that hour experiencing the best fighter plane maneuvers the U.S. Air Force offers.

“Oh, it was amazing. A once in a lifetime experience,” Nabel said.

The Dayton police officer tried his best to prepare and calm an last-minute nerves.

He said, “Did not eat any greasy food as instructed, drank a bunch of water, worked to midnight last night.” He continued, “They give you a little sack to throw up in, if you need it.”

But the Thunderbird pilot at the control said there was no problem like that, Nabel was born to fly.

Major Jason Markzon said, “Ryan’s a great guy. He’s very mild-mannered, humble, but once you get him in the jet, he had a blast. Just a bunch of smiles and laughter the whole time and he absolutely crushed it. Pulled 9G’s, went upside down, loops and everything. It was great.”

Markzon is the advance pilot and narrator for the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. He said giving the rides to Home Town Hero’s is an honor.

“This is probably one of the best parts of my job – to give back to these humble heroes who are not expecting any notoriety. They’ve been presented with extraordinary circumstances and just went above and beyond the call of duty,” Markzon said.

Nabel said he served five years in the Army and rode in a lot of vehicles there and on the Dayton police force, but nothing like this. He said briefly controlling the plane to perform a loop was his favorite part.

He was one of the six police officers who stopped the Oregon District shooter less than 30 seconds after the gunman opened fire.

Nabel told News Center 7 that they way he feels looking back on that event is a little like he felt after the Thunderbird plane broke through and soared above the clouds.

“You’re looking down at the clouds. It does make you appreciate that you’re alive,” Nabel said.

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
WHIO Dayton

TSA intercepts gun at Dayton International Airport

DAYTON — Transportation Security Administration say officers at Dayton International Airport prevented a loaded handgun from being brought onto an airplane this week. TSA said an officer spotted the image of a handgun on the X-ray screen during a routine carry-on luggage screening around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The handgun was loaded with the safety engaged.
Springfield, OH
WHIO Dayton

Police on scene of reported shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Police are on scene of a reported shooting near the 425 Club in Springfield. Initial emergency scanner traffic reported the one person was shot in the area of the club, located on the 400 block of Harrison Street. Regional dispatch confirmed crews were dispatched to the area around...
Colorado State
WHIO Dayton

Colorado father convicted of killing his 13-year-old son

DENVER — (AP) — A Colorado father was convicted Friday of second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death in the 2012 disappearance of his 13-year-old son. Mark Redwine, 59, was indicted in 2017 in connection with the disappearance of Dylan Redwine, who was reported missing on Nov. 19, 2012, while on a court-ordered Thanksgiving visit to his father’s home outside the city of Durango.
Clark County, OH
WHIO Dayton

Sibling fight leads to critical injuries in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A fight between siblings on East Possum Road early Friday morning led to both being injured, one critically, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the 1200 block of East Possum around 1:30 a.m. Friday after they got a calling about an active fight involving the man and woman.
California State
WHIO Dayton

Man sets own car on fire on California highway to scare off bears

TRUCKEE, Calif. — A man set his own car ablaze Thursday morning on a California highway in an attempt to deter bears that were no where near the area, authorities said. The California Highway Patrol responded to a car fire around 5:30 a.m. on Interstate 80 near the California/Nevada border and found a man in his 30s yelling about “the bears,” SF Gate reported.

