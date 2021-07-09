Review: Playhouse on Park’s hastily relocated ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’ is still festive

“I suppose many of you were imagining this festival outside,” said a teen Town Crier from the stage of Playhouse on Park, introducing the opening show of the new Connecticut Shakespeare Festival.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” nearly became a nightmare for the decade-old West Hartford theater company Playhouse on Park. The show was originally planned for Auerfarm in Bloomfield. But less than a week before opening night, Auerfarm was issued a cease-and-desist order because it was not permitted to hold performance events.

As it turns out, the festival may be better off, this week at least. Daily thunderstorms or cloudbursts meant that an outdoor “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” would have missed most if not all of its performances, not to mention crucial tech and dress rehearsals as well.

Even on Park Road, there were a couple of outdoor elements that couldn’t happen. An original, multistyled ensemble piece called “The Green Show” couldn’t happen in the rain (and particularly not against thunder and lightning) but also couldn’t move inside. Outdoor eating, courtesy of Ani’s Table, had to be rethought.

There were around 75 people in the audience on Wednesday, half of what the auditorium holds. Indoor performances are only just becoming widespread again after COVID. At this one, Playhouse on Park’s first indoor show since the pandemic began, nearly everyone went unmasked and there was no spacing between audience members (despite whole sections being empty).

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” works fine on the playhouse stage, but it’s obvious that it wasn’t intended to be there. The staging is outsized, big and brash and shouty. Some of the actors’ gestures seem gigantic in an intimate space. When some of them dash off to the sides of the stage and dance in the aisles, it plays very differently than it would in a field (especially if you have post-COVID jitters).

But since the show is framed with pageantry, onstage partying and musical numbers, you quickly grow accustomed to the scope of this fantasy comedy romance. Much of the half-full playhouse audience whooped as if there were many more of them, or as if they were outdoors yelling to be heard.

In other respects, it’s subdued, with few sets or props. The costumes are in a style frequently used in modern Shakespeare: vaguely 1920s, with vests and straw hats and slinky dresses. That’s for the real-world scenes. The fairies in the forest wear garish green glittery outfits.

New York-based director Emma Rose Went — who, like all but one of the cast, is new to Playhouse on Park — keeps things clean and uncluttered. She falls into some repetitive gags, suggesting she thinks Shakespeare characters talk too much, but in fact it’s the added songs and dances that tend to go on too long.

Two of the performers tower above the rest, so much that the whole show shifts in their direction. Olivia Rose Barresi is hysterical, in both the funny and insane senses of the word, as Helena. She’s the lovestruck young woman who’s fond of Demetrius, who instead lavishes his affections on Hermia. Barresi makes every line count, from frustration to bemusement. She also maneuvers some frightfully sexist speeches so that they’re marginally more palatable.

Bottom should be a scene-stealer in any production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” but Patrick Harvey really takes over. He’s got the timing of a classic vaudeville comic and a snappy delivery that turns innocuous Elizabethan utterances into well-crafted jokes. As for Bottom’s inevitable interminable death scene at the end of the play-within-a-play “Pyramus & Thisbe,” he’s right up there with how the great Bill Raymond did it at the Long Wharf Theatre back in 2005: endless and endlessly funny. Harvey also seems to be genuinely cracking up some of his castmates with his in-their-faces antics.

Puck, the mischievous sprite, is played here by Miss Sandra Mhlongo, last seen at the playhouse as Smee in “Peter and the Starcatcher.” She plays the role as an adult devil in a dapper suit, rather than the childlike imp that’s become the norm. The approach gives her more power as the play’s narrator, particularly with that magical closing speech “If we shadows have offended...”

These shadows may have been upended, but they do not offend. “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” takes place both indoors and in nature. This production was meant for outside, but the move indoors is magical enough. And a new Connecticut Shakespeare Festival has been born.

The Connecticut Shakespeare Festival production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” runs through July 17 at Playhouse on Park, 244 Park Road, West Hartford. Performances are July 10 at 7 p.m., July 11 at 4 p.m., then July 13-17 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40, $35 for students, seniors, military and Let’s Go Arts! members. Other festival shows include “Shakespeare 4 Kids: Dream Scheme” July 10-18, “Into the Woods” July 28 through Aug. 22 and “Snow White” July 31 through Aug. 22. connecticutshakespearefestival.org .

