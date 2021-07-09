Jamie Lynn Spears' Memoir Title Has Britney Fans Seeing Red

While the world continues to wait for Britney Spears to speak out further about her conservatorship and other legal topics, the pop star's younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, is preparing to tell her own story, per Page Six. Jamie Lynn has been making headlines over the past month following her big sister's bombshells at a conservatorship hearing in June. Following claims that Britney's family stood by and let her be mistreated, Jamie Lynn spoke out via social media with a message of support for her sister. "Maybe I didn't support her the way the public would like me to with a [#FreeBritney] hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you that I've supported my sister long before there was a hashtag, and I'll support her long after," Jamie Lynn said in an Instagram video (via USA Today).