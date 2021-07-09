Mythic Ocean review for Nintendo Switch | A unique swim with the gods
The world has come to an end. All that remains is a primordial cosmic ocean, where approximately six amnesiac gods live. Your job is to talk with these gods, help shape their manner of thinking, and enable one god to become the creator of the next world. So to review, Nintendo Switch has found an utterly unique title with Mythic Ocean from developer Paralune and publisher Nakana.io. The game never really reaches the lofty artistic heights to which it aspires, but it’s a novelty worth experiencing all the same.www.nintendoenthusiast.com
