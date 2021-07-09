Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Mythic Ocean review for Nintendo Switch | A unique swim with the gods

By John Friscia
Nintendo Enthusiast
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world has come to an end. All that remains is a primordial cosmic ocean, where approximately six amnesiac gods live. Your job is to talk with these gods, help shape their manner of thinking, and enable one god to become the creator of the next world. So to review, Nintendo Switch has found an utterly unique title with Mythic Ocean from developer Paralune and publisher Nakana.io. The game never really reaches the lofty artistic heights to which it aspires, but it’s a novelty worth experiencing all the same.

www.nintendoenthusiast.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Mythic Ocean#Ui
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo Switch
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video GamesGIZORAMA

Influence a Cast of Gods and the Shape of a New World in Mythic Ocean

Mythic Ocean Character Artist/Animator Robyn Haley & Writer/Composer Darren Malley describe how their underwater adventure game is about empathy and creation. Players freely explore a vibrant ocean and lend their advice to a pantheon of gods. Their choices lead to thousands of possible endings. Mythic Ocean is now available on...
Video GamesTechRadar

Nintendo Switch vs Nintendo Switch Lite: is bigger really better?

Nintendo Switch vs Nintendo Switch Lite: if you're thinking about picking up the latest Nintendo console, it's a decision that might be difficult at first, but we're here to help. When it comes to convenience, the Nintendo Switch is a hard console to beat. Since its release in 2017, the console has been a hit for Nintendo, appealing to players the world over due to its ability to offer at-home and on-the-go gaming as well as a fantastic library of games.
Video GamesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Nintendo Switch Pro: Nintendo President finally comments

The Nintendo Switch Pro exists in a strange state of limbo whereby a slew of unconfirmed leaks and rumors make it seem very real, but then Nintendo has kept extremely tight-lipped about any hardware it's working on. Until now. In a recent shareholder Q&A one of the company's investors managed...
Video Gamesgoombastomp.com

NXpress Nintendo Podcast 239: Switch OLED Model Reactions, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity DLC Review, and More

You’ll pro-bably want to tune in to this one! This week on the NXpress Nintendo Podcast, Cameron Daxon, Marc Kaliroff, and Campbell Gill react to the announcement of the Switch OLED Model – likely the closest thing we’ll ever get to the fabled “Switch Pro.” Just what is this new addition to the Switch family? Is it worth the $50 price increase? Does it come anywhere close to the lofty hopes and dreams that fans had for a Pro model? The hosts break down all these questions and more as they discuss this random bombshell announcement from the Big N, even if it’s become something of a joke.
Video GamesSiliconera

Mythic Ocean Reminds Us of the Power of Our Words

A conversation deciding the fate of the universe seems to be a pretty unlikely thing, but Mythic Ocean excels at reminding us of the weight of our words. This game filled with light chatting with cute, quirky sea creatures often makes you forget the serious outcome. Still, it’s those words you say without thinking about them that can change the course of a life. Or in this game, of all of existence.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf teaser trailer smurfs up some attractive visuals

Publisher Microids and developer OSome Studio have revealed the first teaser trailer for co-op 3D adventure platformer The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf, which will launch on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC with a release date of October 26, 2021, followed by a 2022 release for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions. You will be able to play as Smurfette, Hefty, Brainy, and Chef, and the premise is that series villain Gargamel has discovered a formula for a “wicked plant” called Vileaf. Its seeds can imprison Smurfs in “vegetal traps,” but they’re also toxic and dangerous in general, so you need to use Handy’s “revolutionary invention,” the Smurfizer, to repel enemies, heal plants of Vileaf damage, and even use it to jump higher or glide.
Video Gamespurenintendo.com

Review: Donuts’n’Justice (Nintendo Switch)

Donuts’n’Justice is a game that will evoke strong emotions from some of its players. Some will want to throw their controller into the television. And while this is something I usually can’t stand in a game, it made me want to play more this time. In this side-scrolling action-packed, arcade shootout, you can choose between two playable characters and take to the streets to dish out some justice and, of course, enjoy some donuts.
Video Gamespurenintendo.com

Review: Arcade Archives RAIDEN (Nintendo Switch)

Arcade Archives RAIDEN is a superb shooter in many ways. If you enjoyed the popular arcade original as I did, you’ll likely welcome this chance to revisit the classic. You control the titular supersonic attack fighter to defend an Earth under siege by combatant aliens. A thin plot, but is any even needed? Less is more here. Stop the galactic pirates and save the day.
Video Gamespurenintendo.com

Review: MushihimeSama (Nintendo Switch)

I’ve always been a huge fan of games that involve a lot of dodging. Naturally, this has led me to enjoy shmups, like the Thunder Force series. However, I’ve surprisingly never played a manic shooter (aka: bullet hell) before. MushihimeSama marks my first experience weaving around hundreds of pink bullets with a ridiculously small hitbox. So, how is it?
Video GamesThe Next Web

Nintendo announces an OLED Switch and now I’m swimming in pee

A “pro” version of the Nintendo Switch has been rumored forever — and now it’s… kinda here? But also not? Anyway! Say hello to Nintendo’s OLED Switch. Or the Nintendo Switch (OLED model) if you prefer dumb names. That’s right you beautiful people, a new Nintendo Switch will be hitting...
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

The Caligula Effect 2 release date set for October in the West

NIS America has revealed October release dates for the upcoming PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch RPG, The Caligula Effect 2, in North America and Europe. Additionally, we got a look at a new English gameplay trailer and details about the limited edition version. Here’s a look at the limited-edition version...
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

Danganronpa Decadence is coming to Nintendo Switch

Spike Chunsoft has announced that Danganronpa Decadence is coming to Nintendo Switch on December 3, 2021 for North America and Europe. Danganronpa Decadence contains the three main titles in the legendary Danganronpa franchise, Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition, Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition and Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition.
Soccerpurenintendo.com

Review: Foodtruck Arena (Nintendo Switch)

Hey there foodies, we have a new game for you: Foodtruck Arena. Unfortunately, you don’t get to actually eat the food because the trucks are too busy playing automobile soccer. I thought maybe I should call it rugby because there is enough legal crashing into each other and no flopping drama, but we’ll stick with soccer for now. There is a ball, two goals, and limited rules—just get the ball in the opponent’s goal to score. People playing in cars is not a new thing, but playing soccer in food trucks is an interesting take on the game.
Video Gamespurenintendo.com

Review: Astalon: Tears of the Earth (Nintendo Switch)

Retro 2D platformers are a dime a dozen on the Nintendo Switch. This makes sense, because a) they’re fun to play, and b) they’re perfectly suited for gaming on the go. If you find yourself in need of a new one at this present time, allow me to point you towards Astalon: Tears of the Earth.
Video Gamesspoilertv.com

Mythic Quest - TBD - Review: Baby, Shark

Mythic Quest wrapped its solid second season with a few bold decisions that will certainly act as an intriguing base for a third year with our favorite crew of video game developers, should Apple TV+ grant us one. Read on for my review of “TBD”:. After making up at the...
Video GamesGame Informer Online

The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

Skyward Sword was never my favorite Zelda game. Nintendo’s Wii-era take on its beloved franchise introduced motion controls that left me both flustered and annoyed during combat. At the same time, Skyward Sword’s dungeon and boss design remain some of the best the series has to offer. Skyward Sword HD revives this divisive game and papers over some of the original's biggest flaws. One of the most notable additions is a new button-only control scheme that allows players to experience the game without flailing their arms. Unfortunately, Skyward Sword’s overall structure remains largely the same, and its abundance of fetch quests means that this is still a game of dramatic peaks and valleys.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Nintendo will increase the appeal of Nintendo Switch Online

While Nintendo is quite legendary for their IPs and their game design philosophy, there is a general feeling that they are quite behind when it comes to online services. Recently, however, Nintendo indicated that it wants to increase the appeal of Nintendo Switch Online. Nintendo Switch Online Features. Nintendo Switch...

Comments / 0

Community Policy