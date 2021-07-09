Mythic Ocean review for Nintendo Switch | A unique swim with the gods

You’ll pro-bably want to tune in to this one! This week on the NXpress Nintendo Podcast, Cameron Daxon, Marc Kaliroff, and Campbell Gill react to the announcement of the Switch OLED Model – likely the closest thing we’ll ever get to the fabled “Switch Pro.” Just what is this new addition to the Switch family? Is it worth the $50 price increase? Does it come anywhere close to the lofty hopes and dreams that fans had for a Pro model? The hosts break down all these questions and more as they discuss this random bombshell announcement from the Big N, even if it’s become something of a joke.