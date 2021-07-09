Cancel
Hair Care

OK, but Maybe Magenta Is the Way to Go This Summer? See Lizzo's Hot-Pink Pixie-Cut Wig

By Chanel Vargas
PopSugar
 7 days ago

Lizzo's summer hair journey continues, and her latest look is a hot pink pixie cut so bright we might need sunglasses just to look it. Channeling the pink summer hair trend of this year, Lizzo debuted her new look during a day out with friends at the JBL True Summer exclusive event in LA on July 8. The wig — which some might deem magenta, fuchsia, or even bubblegum — matched perfectly with her oversized shirt dress, which featured a spray-painted portrait of the "Truth Hurts" singer herself surrounded by bright pink gemstones and dollar signs.

