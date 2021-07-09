OK, but Maybe Magenta Is the Way to Go This Summer? See Lizzo's Hot-Pink Pixie-Cut Wig

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images. It may be impossible to believe, but 2021 is, in fact, halfway over. And that means it's time to get your second half of 2021 in order to finish strong. Alongside resolutions, celebrating that it's not 2020 anymore, and the other things that will come with a new year later on, you're probably ready for a fresh, 2021-ready hairstyle for a renewed energy in the latter part of this year. One of my favorite things to do mid-year is walk into the nearest salon and get a fresh chop or color to start the following months off right. Say goodbye to the drab, unwashed messy buns we all wore constantly in 2020 and hello to the 2021 hair trends continuing to dominate this year.