Team Sonic Racing 30th Anniversary Edition listings appear at retailers

By John Friscia
Nintendo Enthusiast
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleListings for a Team Sonic Racing 30th Anniversary Edition on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 have appeared at French retailers Sogamely and ReplayMultimedia, specifying a release date of October 27, 2021. Additionally, Cyprus retailer G3 Great Games has a Team Sonic Racing 30th Anniversary Edition listing with box art that makes mention of an included art book. Sega has not officially announced any such special edition of the 2019 racing game from developer Sumo Digital, so it cannot be confirmed if these listings are accurate. However, per Sonic news site Tails’ Channel, some of these same retailers are the ones who leaked Sonic Colors: Ultimate and Sonic Origins ahead of their official announcements.

www.nintendoenthusiast.com

