Special Weather Statement issued for Fulton, Izard, Lawrence, Randolph, Sharp by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 15:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Fulton; Izard; Lawrence; Randolph; Sharp SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR RANDOLPH...NORTHEASTERN IZARD EASTERN FULTON...LAWRENCE AND SHARP COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM CDT At 320 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Cherokee Village to near Pocahontas. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Pocahontas... Walnut Ridge Cherokee Village... Hoxie Salem in Fulton County... Ash Flat Black Rock... Lake Charles State Park Horseshoe Bend... Highland in Sharp County Mammoth Spring... Hardy Imboden... Ravenden Reyno... College City Portia... Maynard Biggers... Franklin