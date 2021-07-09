Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kimball by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 15:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Kimball The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Kimball County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southeastern Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming * Until 300 PM MDT. * At 219 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Burns, or 25 miles east of Cheyenne, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pine Bluffs, Burns, Oliver Campground, Oliver Reservoir and Bushnell. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 383 and 402. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 1 and 19. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH