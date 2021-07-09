Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Pondera by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-11 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. If on or near Lake Francis, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Eastern Pondera SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL PONDERA COUNTY UNTIL 245 PM MDT At 215 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Valier, or 16 miles northwest of Conrad, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Valier. This includes Interstate 15 between mile markers 343 and 351.