Ada County, ID

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Boise Mountains, Lower Treasure Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-10 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Boise Mountains; Lower Treasure Valley; Southern Twin Falls County; Southwest Highlands; Upper Treasure Valley; Upper Weiser River; Western Magic Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/ SATURDAY TO 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with expected daytime temperatures of up to 105, and nighttime lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. * WHERE...Valleys of southeast Oregon and southwest Idaho below 5000 feet. * WHEN...From noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ Saturday to 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

