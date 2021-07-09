Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

How to Pick the Best Watermelon According to a Watermelon Farmer

By Travis Sams
Posted by 
103GBF
103GBF
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Summer is officially here, which means that everyone and their mother is taking advantage of scarfing down watermelon. Watermelons are everywhere now. You'll see them at produce stands along the side of the road or in those giant bins at the grocery store. I'd say that it is safe to say that watermelon is the official fruit of the summer.

103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

103GBF

103GBF

Evansville IN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
920K+
Views
ABOUT

103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103gbfrocks.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watermelons#Amazon Associates#Ethanol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Facebook
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Cracker Barrel Menu Item According To 32% Of People

There are 665 Cracker Barrel locations in the United States (per Scrape Hero), and sometimes it seems like there are just as many items on the menu. Founded in Tennessee in 1969, this restaurant is a destination both for road-trippers, thanks to its convenient highway proximity in 45 states, as well as a family tradition. You know what you're getting with Cracker Barrel: that porch lined with rocking chairs that will transport you, if only for a few moments, to a peaceful country home; that general store filled with nostalgic pieces of Americana and trinkets you never knew you needed, and food meant to stir up memories of your family kitchen. Most dishes at Cracker Barrel can't quite claim to be the most nutritious options, but they certainly can claim to nail that hearty, homemade goodness. The only constant question that remains is, whatever are you going to order?
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

61% Of People Always Avoid This Item At Dollar Stores

No one enters a dollar store expecting quality, whether that is in their products or their business practices. But equally, since expectations have gone subterranean, shoppers actively avoid some items. To discover which item people spurned the most, we polled 645 U.S. residents and the results might surprise you. The...
AgriculturePosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason Whole Foods No Longer Sells Rabbit Meat

In September 2015, Whole Foods announced that it would terminate its experiment in selling rabbit meat. They had only begun to sell rabbit meat in the summer of 2014. The official reason, as reported by Food Navigator, was that, despite the brand's pleasure in working with farmers to raise quality meat, the sales volume did not warrant the initiative's continuation. Unacknowledged was the yearlong campaign waged by animal rights activists and rabbit advocates, in particular.
RecipesThrillist

This Company Wants to Pay You $100,000 to Eat Tacos

Picture yourself working your dream job. If you love beer, you might see yourself running a brewery. If you love sports, your dream is probably to work for your favorite team. If you love tacos, maybe you see yourself sitting in a corner office, raking in the big bucks as Director of Taco relations. If that last one seems oddly specific, that's because it is. But it's also real: McCormick is currently looking for someone to fill the position, and the company wants to pay this person $100,000 to do it.
Home & GardenPosted by
Tom's Guide

How to clean a glass stove

A pristine, streak-free glass stove is the epitome of a clean kitchen. As a flat, glass surface, we naturally assume that this type of cooktop is easier to clean than gas. While this might be the case, that’s not to say that it doesn’t present its own difficulties. Over time,...
Seguin, TXinsider.com

How to make baked potatoes in the microwave

Making baked potatoes in the microwave instead of the oven can save you 30 minutes or more. One potato takes 10 to 14 minutes in the microwave — add two minutes per additional potato. You won't get crispy skin in the microwave, so experts advise baking them for five minutes...
RecipesDevils Lake Daily Journal

The Amish Cook: Potato Bake

Daniel stepped into the house, cradling something. A second look revealed the surprise, a perfectly adorable fawn covered with white spots. By all evidence, it was no more than a week old. We gasped. Could it be a real baby deer?. Daniel explained how its mommy had gotten hit on...
Food & DrinksDaily Californian

Recreating Chick-fil-A’s frosted lemonade

I was never a fan of milkshakes growing up because I thought they were always too sweet. But when I tried Chick-fil-A’s frosted lemonade for the first time, I fell in love as the sourness was able to balance perfectly with the sweetness of a traditional milkshake. Here’s how you can make your very own at home if you’re craving some and don’t want to support Chick-fil-A in light of the establishment’s past controversies.
Behind Viral VideosABC News

Frozen foil pan hack is perfect to keep things cool all summer

Summer entertaining just got even easier. Single-use, dispensable foil entertaining pans now have a dual purpose to keep everything from fresh veggies to shrimp cocktail perfectly chilled in the summer heat. The latest TikTok hack from Shannon McNitt, @livingonlife101 on TikTok garnered over 1 million views for her inventive icy...
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Secret Effects of Eating Grapes, Says Science

Grapes are good for your brain, heart, skin, and yes, even your waistline. Packed in antioxidants as well as vitamins and minerals, the bite-size fruit is great for snacking, as well as a garnish for salads and yogurt parfaits. Below, we provide three science-backed health benefits of grapes as well...
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The Best & Worst Mayonnaises—Ranked!

It's no secret that mayonnaise is a crowd-favorite condiment. And if you happen to be pro-mayo, it's inevitable that you'll slab the popular savory spread on a sandwich or mix it in pasta salad or potato salads to spruce them up and bring that creamy flavor so many know and love. But have you ever really thought much about the brands you're pulling off the grocery store shelves for your household?
PetsMorganton News Herald

5 tips for choosing healthy soft treats for your dog

Soft dog treats are easier for some dogs to manage. Others simply find them tastier. Either way, here are five things to consider when choosing a soft treat for your dog. It’s easy to determine if a soft dog treat variety is a healthy snack or doggy junk food. Although...
Recipestastywoo.com

Éclair Cake Bars Recipe (Expect the Best)

These sweet baguette cake bars will offer you a rich éclair taste that you will love it! It will take you around 15 minutes to make the éclair cake bars plus around 5 hours to set. Simple, easy, and extremely delicious, here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 8 oz. (1 package)...
RecipesTODAY.com

Summer Cucumber Salad with Fresh Herbs

Cool as a cucumber, this herby salad features bright and refreshing flavors that will woo your taste buds. You're the boss of your toss — throw in parsley, mint, dill, basil or cilantro — most fresh garden herbs will work. This is best enjoyed the same day since the cukes are the crunchiest, but it will last up to three days in the fridge. Scoop up a hearty serving and enjoy the taste of summer.
LifestyleAllrecipes.com

How to Get Rid of Fruit Flies for Good

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As I live alone, I have never been one to stock up on items like produce. If I bought too much, it'd go bad before I got to use it. But with tightening budgets and the desire to avoid too many grocery store trips, it has become essential in recent months to buy more at a time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy