Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Mishkin's Musings: How the Lightning beat the Canadiens

NHL
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the NHL playoffs began, few expected the Montreal Canadiens to reach the Stanley Cup Final. The Habs finished 18th in overall league standings and were the lowest point-total team to qualify. Not many minds were changed about Montreal's fortunes when the Canadiens went down three games to one in...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Barclay Goodrow
Person
Ryan Mcdonagh
Person
Nikita Kucherov
Person
Joel Edmundson
Person
Shea Weber
Person
Victor Hedman
Person
Blake Coleman
Person
Yanni Gourde
Person
Jeff Petry
Person
Mathieu Joseph
Person
Anthony Cirelli
Person
Ben Chiarot
Person
David Savard
Person
Alex Killorn
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Playoffs#The Montreal Canadiens#Habs#The Maple Leafs#Game Two
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
News Break
Hockey
Related
NHLwiartonecho.com

Canadiens Game Day: Habs simply weren't good enough to beat Lightning

Brendan Gallagher was doing everything he could to fight back the tears. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Carey Price put the blame on himself. Head coach Dominique Ducharme revealed some of the injuries key members of the Canadiens were playing with in the Stanley...
NHLchatsports.com

Victor Hedman, Lightning Beat Canadiens in Game 3 to Take Commanding 3-0 Series Lead

A change of venue didn't seem to slow down the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday as the Bolts defeated the Montreal Canadiens, 6-3, at Bell Centre in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. That gives the defending champions a massive 3-0 series lead and puts them one win away from becoming the first team to win the Cup in back-to-back years since the Pittsburgh Penguins did it in 2016 and 2017.
NHLNBC Sports

Anderson, scrappy Canadiens avoid sweep, beat Lightning in Game 4 OT

In their Cinderella run to the 2021 Stanley Cup Final, the Canadiens have overcome a lot. After a stunning 3-2 OT win in Game 4, add “Lightning getting a four-minute power play that extended from regulation to overtime” to that list of accomplishments. The Canadiens avoided a sweep at the hands of the Lightning, winning Game 4 3-2 in OT.
NHLNHL

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Game 3 - Lightning 6, Canadiens 3

Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's Game 3 win over the Canadiens. Game Three had some twists and turns to it. Although the Lightning jumped out to an early lead and never relinquished it, there were segments in which Montreal pressed the attack and successfully generated dangerous scoring chances. But Andrei Vasilevskiy, despite yielding one goal he doesn't typically allow, delivered a spectacular performance. Then there were other parts of the game in which the Lightning dictated play themselves. Their ability to score multiple goals at the start of each of the first two periods was a big key. So was the fact that they received a balanced attack. All of these factors contributed to a 6-3 Lightning win and a 3-0 series lead.
NHLNHL

Hedman to be ready for Lightning next season after knee surgery

Four-week recovery expected for defenseman; Goodrow, McDonagh each played with broken hand for Cup champions. Victor Hedman is expected to be ready for next season after the Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman played in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a torn meniscus in his knee. Hedman will have surgery Tuesday and...
NHLNHL

BriseBois reveals Lightning injuries during end-of-season comments

It was divulged that Bolts played through a torn meniscus, fractured rib and broken hands during the run to a second-consecutive Stanley Cup. General Manager Julien BriseBois spoke to the media this afternoon at Amalie Arena after the conclusion of the 2021 Stanley Cup Run. 19:40 •. As Julien BriseBois...
NHLNHL

Pettersson shooting pucks coming off wrist injury for Canucks

Forward expected to be healthy to start next season after missing final 30 games. Elias Pettersson has resumed shooting pucks, the latest step in his recovery from a wrist injury that caused the Vancouver Canucks forward to miss the final 30 games this season. Pettersson posted a video to his...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Bruins, Rangers, Canadiens, Ryan Suter News

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is talk surrounding the Toronto Maple Leafs, including a free agent goalie target, plus updates regarding Zach Hyman. In other speculation, how many teams are interested in defenseman Ryan Suter? Are the Boston Bruins and Taylor Hall close to a contract extension? Finally, what are the New York Rangers asking for if they’re going to trade goaltender Alexander Georgiev.
NHLNHL

Lightning can be NHL dynasty if they win third straight Cup championship

Would join exclusive list of teams to do so should they secure title again next season. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week, Stan compares the back-to-back Stanley Cup...
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

OTR: NHL Trade Market Set To ‘Explode’; Seth Jones, Shea Weber | BHN+

The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning were already expected to be major players on the NHL trade market as they try to become cap compliant again, but could they still acquire a high-end player?. The Montreal Canadiens aren’t the Tampa Bay Lightning, and that’s why the Shea...
NHLNHL

Landeskog 'disappointed' in contract talks with Avalanche: report

Colorado's captain, pending free agent, wanted something 'done eight months ago, 10 months ago'. Gabriel Landeskog is unhappy he has not received a new contract from the Colorado Avalanche, The Athletic reported Wednesday. The 28-year-old forward can become an unrestricted free agent for the first time July 28 and wants...
NHLNHL

6 Days Away: NHL Expansion's Historic Timeline

Founded in 1917, the world's most elite hockey league played 50 years with 10 or less teams. The 1960s, 1970s and 1990s changed all that for the bigger and better. The arrival of the Kraken for the 2021-22 regular season rounds out the NHL to 32 teams. That's a 533 percent jump for a league that sported only the "Original Six" teams when the Stanley Cup was awarded in 1967.
NHLNHL

Top NHL free agent goalies: Andersen on market

Grubauer, Rask, Mrazek also possibly available when signing can begin July 28. With the NHL free agent signing period about to begin, there are several teams in need of a starting goalie or in the market for a backup. NHL.com takes a closer look at the top unrestricted free agent...
NHLNHL

Lightning celebrate championship on 'Quest for the Stanley Cup'

Final moments of Game 5 win against Canadiens among highlights of final episode. Watch episode seven of "Quest For The Stanley Cup" Friday, July 16th, exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. and on YouTube.com/NHL in Canada. 01:01 •. Pat Maroon knows his pregame routine doesn't make for compelling television but...
NHLNHL

Parise, Suter to have contracts bought out by Wild

Zach Parise and Ryan Suter each will have the final four seasons of his contract bought out by the Minnesota Wild. Parise and Suter, who each signed a 13-year, $98 million contract ($7.54 million average annual value) on July 4, 2012, can sign with any team when NHL free agency begins July 28.
NHLrawcharge.com

Lightning Round: last chance for Expansion Draft trades

Saturday at 3pm ET, the NHL will go into a transaction freeze and by 5pm teams must submit their protection lists for the Seattle Kraken Expansion Draft. This means today is the last day to trade players, sign contracts, and conduct buyouts until next Thursday (July 22nd) after Seattle’s team is announced on Wednesday night.
NHLNHL

Rangers acquire Goodrow from Lightning, trade Howden to Golden Knights

New York sends draft pick to Tampa Bay, gets prospect, pick from Vegas. Barclay Goodrow was traded to the New York Rangers by the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday for a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. The 28-year-old forward, who can become an unrestricted free agent July 28,...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Lightning, Wild, Rangers, Blues, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Tampa Bay Lightning need to make some big changes and there are questions about whether or not a Steven Stamkos departure could be among them. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Wild are gearing up for the NHL Expansion Draft and have 24 hours to ask a couple of key players to waive their no-move clauses. What are the most likely landing spots for Vladimir Tarasenko and when might the New York Rangers choose to buy out defenseman Tony DeAngelo?

Comments / 0

Community Policy