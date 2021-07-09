Mishkin's Musings: How the Lightning beat the Canadiens

Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's Game 3 win over the Canadiens. Game Three had some twists and turns to it. Although the Lightning jumped out to an early lead and never relinquished it, there were segments in which Montreal pressed the attack and successfully generated dangerous scoring chances. But Andrei Vasilevskiy, despite yielding one goal he doesn't typically allow, delivered a spectacular performance. Then there were other parts of the game in which the Lightning dictated play themselves. Their ability to score multiple goals at the start of each of the first two periods was a big key. So was the fact that they received a balanced attack. All of these factors contributed to a 6-3 Lightning win and a 3-0 series lead.