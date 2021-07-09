Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida high school shooting defendant wants hearings closed

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h3UlW_0asP44ZI00
FILE - In this June 8, 2018, file photo, school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz sits in the Broward County courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. In a motion filed Thursday, July 8, 2021, attorneys for Cruz, accused of killing 17 people at a Florida high school in 2018, want a judge to close all future hearings to the media and the public to ensure a fair trial. (Taimy Alvarez/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Attorneys for the man accused of killing 17 people at a Florida high school in 2018 want a judge to close all future hearings to the media and the public to ensure a fair trial.

A motion filed Thursday by lawyers for Nikolas Cruz says news coverage of pretrial hearings could instill bias among prospective jurors in the death penalty case. For example, they say, the hearings could discuss evidence later found inadmissible at Cruz’s trial.

Hearings for Cruz, 22, have drawn extensive news coverage since his arrest in the Valentine’s Day 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. In addition to the 17 fatal shootings of students and staff, 17 other people were wounded.

“Closure is necessary to prevent a serious and imminent threat to the administration of justice,” wrote Broward County Public Defender Gordon Weekes and other defense lawyers in a motion.

“Public disclosure of inadmissible evidence is detrimental to the truth-seeking function of a criminal trial,” they added.

The Broward state attorney’s office will oppose the defense effort to close the pretrial hearings. spokeswoman Paula McMahon said in an email Friday. She said prosecutors will respond in their own court filing.

The next status hearing is set for Tuesday. Cruz has pleaded not guilty, but his lawyers say he would change his plea to guilty in exchange for a life prison sentence. Prosecutors have rejected that offer.

No trial date has been set.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

508K+
Followers
278K+
Post
240M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parkland, FL
Education
Broward County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Parkland, FL
Parkland, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Education
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
County
Broward County, FL
Parkland, FL
Government
Broward County, FL
Government
Broward County, FL
Education
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shootings#Ap#Broward County Public
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Death Penalty
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law
Related
Arizona StatePosted by
The Associated Press

AP: Few AZ voter fraud cases, discrediting Trump’s claims

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona county election officials have identified fewer than 200 cases of potential voter fraud out of more than 3 million ballots cast in last year’s presidential election, further discrediting former President Donald Trump’s claims of a stolen election as his allies continue a disputed ballot review in the state’s most populous county.

Comments / 0

Community Policy