Hulu’s “Woke” Adds Two To Cast

By John Schwarz
bubbleblabber.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarquita Goings and Miguel Pinzon have been added to Hulu’s live-action/animated series Woke. Goings will be in the role of Hype who, according to Deadline, becomes a love interest for Clovis and Pinzon will portray the artist “Tommy. The show is currently in production for a third season. Woke is...

