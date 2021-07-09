Hulu’s “Woke” Adds Two To Cast

Let’s just be real right off the bat – you tell me Ilana Glazer is starring in anything and I’m there. So when I heard that this "Broad City" alum and comedy maestro was shifting gears from laughs to screams, I was beyond intrigued. I consider myself a horror/thriller buff of sorts, with some of my favorite movies (and books) of all time falling under this genre – The Shining, The Silence of the Lambs, The Blair Witch Project, Black Swan, and Get Out being a few that I can watch over and over again, despite the ensuing stress that my poor heart must endure. But even though I can’t walk around corners, hang out in the dark, traverse forests, or exist in noiseless situations without sweating just a bit, those that are less inclined to torture themselves with overly creepy, disgustingly gory, pee-your-pants cinema have nothing to worry about with this film. Well, maybe not nothing, but very little. Allow me to explain...