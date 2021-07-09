Former Penguins defenseman Bryan 'Bugsy' Watson dies at 78

The Pittsburgh Penguins don’t have a ton of financial flexibility at the moment with only $1 million available in cap space and, like most teams, are waiting to see how the Seattle Kraken expansion draft plays out. While they try to anticipate the outcome, general manager Ron Hextall is likely mulling over several moves that could have a ripple effect on his roster. One transaction he needs to be considering, trying to find room to sign free-agent-to-be Zach Hyman.