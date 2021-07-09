Cancel
Former Penguins defenseman Bryan 'Bugsy' Watson dies at 78

By Dave Molinari
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer NHL defenseman Bryan “Bugsy” Watson, who played for Scotty Bowman, with Doug Harvey and coached Wayne Gretzky during his time in hockey, has died. He was 78. A Washington Capitals spokesman said Friday that Monumental Sports & Entertainment, which owns the club, learned of his death Thursday from a member of Mr. Watson’s family. A Penguins spokeswoman said the team was told Watson died at his home in St. Michaels, Md. The cause of death was not revealed.

