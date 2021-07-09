Tre Mann 2021 NBA Draft Profile

20 year old 6’4, 178 pound guard out of Florida. Averaged 16.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.5 assists on 45.9% fg, 40.2% 3, 83.1% ft. Tre is one of the best pure shot creators in the 2021 draft. He is such a shifty player who creates space effortlessly. There are so many different moves he has in his package to go whether it be his stepback, his in and out, his between the legs to his sidestep, or a variety of other maneuvers. I love his stepback as the amount of space he creates on it is just ridiculous. As a pullup shooter he is potentially the best in the draft as the way he can just stop on a dime to get into his shot is mesmerising. His between-the-legs into sidestep is a move that is deadly because he creates an elite amount of space on it and it is a move he can do from deep. Speaky of that range he clearly has the ability to shoot from NBA distance as many of his shots come from multiple feet beyond the line, near the logo. In the mid-range area this shot creating and shot making ability shines as well where he continued to make defenders look silly with how many moves he can go to. When watching him you can just tell he is one of those guys at the end of the shot clock you give the ball when you need a bucket and late game shot creation is one of the most valuable assets in basketball. Off the pick-n-roll he showed excellent pace and an ability to get himself open that few others have. When the big stepped up on him he used his quickness to get by them and if they played drop coverage then he would just either go to a pullup or his potent floater. That floater was a go to move for him and with him neither being very built or tall that is an essential for his prototype of player. He is just so comfortable no matter which side he is taking it on or how many feet he is taking it. This skill will be key with his struggles dealing with physicality around the hoop. We see a team like the Atlanta Hawks being able to be so great because when guarding the pick-n-roll the opposing roster is put in tough position of having to guard the floater but they also have elite lob threats so Trae can also just float it up top for a Capela or Collins dunk, with the right personal this could be a fantastic attribute for him. Speaking more on that play out of the pick-n-roll while it is not consistent at this point, his playmaking has some intriguing upside. His threat as a scorer really opened things up for the roll man and he did a good job of locating them. The passes he made were frequently very crisp and accurate passes. I was also very impressed by his ability to make passes to shooters on the corners and wings, some of the cross court passes he made were very impressive as well. When help defense came over I was also pleasantly surprised by how he could hit cutters on lobs and hit shooters on the weak side corner.