Review: Star Wars The Bad Batch “Devil’s Deal”
As the Empire takes control of the planet Ryloth, they hatch a scheme with Senator Orn Free Taa to squash the seeds of the rebellion. We’re constantly warned never to make any deals with the devil, especially if the devil is the Empire. After several weeks of spending some quality time with the Bad Batch, the series takes on a different course of action this week. Instead of focusing on the Batch and their weekly missions, our eyes are now set on a familiar face from another animated Star Wars series.www.bubbleblabber.com
Comments / 0