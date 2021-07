It's been 16 years since The Office first aired, but it still remains one of the best sitcoms of all time. The mockumentary series gave us colorful characters, quotable one-liners and laughably silly storylines, but as much as we enjoy revisiting the employees of Dunder Mifflin, we’ve got to admit: Not all seasons are created equal. From the writing and tone to the ever-changing cast, there were several factors that impacted the show’s quality during its nine-year run. Given that some fans are still debating about which season is best, we thought we’d settle the matter by ranking each one. Keep reading for the best seasons of The Office, ranked.