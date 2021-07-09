Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

Victory for Land for Maine’s Future

By Melanie Sturm, Forests, Wildlife Director
nrcm.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaine’s most popular and effective conservation program is finally funded, and the money will be available right away!. On July 1, Governor Janet Mills signed into law LD 221, the FY21-23 Appropriations Bill, which includes $40 million over four years for the Land for Maine’s Future program (LMF). Because the budget was passed by at least two-thirds of the Legislature, the funds will be available immediately to acquire lands for conservation, recreation, and Maine’s heritage industries. This is a huge victory and the result of years of advocacy by the Natural Resources Council of Maine (NRCM) and our partners!

www.nrcm.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Mills
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Infrastructure#Fy21#Lmf#The Mills Administration#Atv#State#The 130th Legislature#Mainers#Nrcm Forests Wildlife
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
News Break
Hiking
Related
Posted by
Reuters

Czech Olympic team staff member tests positive for COVID-19

PRAGUE, July 17 (Reuters) - A Czech Olympic team staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Tokyo on a charter flight from Prague, Czech Olympic officials said on Saturday, adding that all the athletes were fine and in the Olympic Village. The staff member -- who had...
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. judge rules DACA program illegal, suspends new applications

NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge in Texas on Friday blocked new applications to a program that protects immigrants who were brought to the United States as children from deportation, but said the hundreds of thousands of people already enrolled would not be affected until further court rulings.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Cannes to award Palme d’Or as selected by Spike Lee jury

The 74th Cannes Film Festival will on Saturday award its top honor, the Palme d’Or, as selected by a jury headed by Spike Lee. Cannes’ closing ceremony caps 12 days of red-carpet premieres, regular COVID-19 testing for many attendees and the first major film festival to be held since the pandemic began in almost its usual form. With smaller crowds and mandated mask-wearing in theaters, Cannes pushed forward with an ambitious slate of global cinema. Last year’s Cannes was completely canceled by the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy