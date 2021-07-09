Victory for Land for Maine’s Future

Maine’s most popular and effective conservation program is finally funded, and the money will be available right away!. On July 1, Governor Janet Mills signed into law LD 221, the FY21-23 Appropriations Bill, which includes $40 million over four years for the Land for Maine’s Future program (LMF). Because the budget was passed by at least two-thirds of the Legislature, the funds will be available immediately to acquire lands for conservation, recreation, and Maine’s heritage industries. This is a huge victory and the result of years of advocacy by the Natural Resources Council of Maine (NRCM) and our partners!