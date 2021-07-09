Cancel
Goodhue County, MN

Palmer Amaranth found in Goodhue County

By Matt Lambert
cannonfallsbeacon.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has positively identified the invasive weed Palmer amaranth in Goodhue County. Palmer amaranth is listed as a noxious weed in Minnesota and was first discovered in the state in 2016. All above and below ground parts of the plant must be destroyed, and it cannot be moved. The invasive weed is also listed as a prohibited weed seed in the state. This means no Palmer amaranth is allowed in any seed offered for sale in Minnesota.

