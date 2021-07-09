Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brenham, TX

Estimated $1.4 million in methamphetamine seized by BPD during highway traffic stop

By From Staff Reports
Brenham Banner-Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brenham Police Department recovered more than $1 million worth of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on U.S. 290 West on Tuesday night. According to a BPD report, just before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police pulled over a vehicle and following a probable cause search discovered 15 kilos of methamphetamine. The seized narcotics were given an estimated street value of $1.4 million.

www.brenhambanner.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brenham, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Brenham, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methamphetamine#Bpd#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Immigrants and advocates are urging Democrats and President Joe Biden to quickly act on legislation to protect young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of them brought into the U.S. as children. Plaintiffs have vowed to...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

First case of Covid-19 reported at Tokyo Olympic village

Tokyo — A person has tested positive for Covid-19 at the Tokyo Olympics athletes' village, organizers said on Saturday, in the first such case that adds to concerns about infections at the Games which begin next week. Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto confirmed that a visitor from abroad who is...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Trump showerhead rule on more water flow goes down the drain

WASHINGTON (AP) — So much for Donald Trump’s quest for “perfect” hair. The Biden administration is reversing a Trump-era rule approved after the former president complained he wasn’t getting wet enough because of limits on water flow from showerheads. Now, with a new president in office, the Energy Department is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy