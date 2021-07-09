GM’s All-New Baojun KiWi EV Introduces Six Distinctive Color Schemes

Today, Apple has seen fit to introduce the new MagSafe Battery Pack for the iPhone 12 series. The battery pack features only 1,460mAh of power for the iPhone at 5W speeds on the go. Alongside the iPhone accessory, Apple has also seen fit to introduce new color options for the AirTag Leather Loop and Key Ring. If you happen to own an AirTag, feast your eyes on the new color options that you can buy right now from Apple.