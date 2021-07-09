Cancel
GM’s All-New Baojun KiWi EV Introduces Six Distinctive Color Schemes

By Deivis Centeno
gmauthority.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month, SAIC-GM-Wuling revealed the first official images of the all-new Baojun KiWi EV, the brand’s most recent fully electric minicar that will replace the current Baojun E300 EV and that will go on sale in the third quarter of this year. Now, the joint venture has just announced the color options offered with the KiWi EV, introducing six distinctive schemes with which it seeks to attract young customers in China.

gmauthority.com

