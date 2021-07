FLINT, MI -- Get ready to get down to a boogie and celebrate a good time as 70′s soul-funk band Kool & The Gang come to the Capitol Theatre this fall. Tickets for the 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2 concert went on sale Friday, July 9, per the Capitol Theater’s Facebook page. Seats for the main floor range from $60 to $100, while tickets to the balcony range from $48 to $100.