State Police investigating after officer shoots man with gun at Lafayette apartment complex

LAFAYETTE, La. – State Police are investigating a shooting involving a police officer.

Shortly before 1:00 a.m. on July 9, 2021, Louisiana State Police was requested by the Lafayette Police Department to investigate a shooting incident involving one of their officers, according to TFC Thomas Gossen, spokesperson for Louisiana State Police Troop I.

The initial investigation revealed an officer with the Lafayette Police Department was dispatched to an apartment complex located in the 100 block of E. Martial Avenue in reference to a suicidal subject, Gossen stated.

While in the parking lot of the complex, a male subject holding a handgun approached the officer. Detectives say during the course of the interaction, the officer discharged his firearm striking the subject.

The subject sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. No other injuries were reported during the incident.

The officer was placed on administrative leave.

Louisiana State Police is the lead investigating agency. This is an active investigation and information will be released as the investigative process continues.

We want to remind you that help is available. You can call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255 or the Suicide Crisis Hotline at 800-437-0303. Or, if you'd rather chat with a counselor via text, you can send the word "HOME" to 741-741.

