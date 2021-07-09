Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marshall, MO

RON DUVALL

kmmo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRon Duvall, 78, of Marshall, MO, died Thursday, July 8, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall with Rev. Ralph Varner and Rev. Wayne Doolin officiating. Burial will follow at Ridge Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Marshall Community Food Pantry or Compassus Hospice. An online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.

www.kmmo.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marshall, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
Marshall, MO
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carolyn Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campbell Lewis Chapel#Compassus Hospice#Malta Bend High School#Con Agra Foods#Duvall Lawn Service#Marshall Optimist Club#The Marshall City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
PoliticsABC News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation: Reports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be questioned on Saturday by investigators with the New York State Attorney General's office related to the probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, according to reports. The independent probe into these accusations, ranging from alleged unwanted hugs to alleged inappropriate comments, has...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...

Comments / 2

Community Policy