Ron Duvall, 78, of Marshall, MO, died Thursday, July 8, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall with Rev. Ralph Varner and Rev. Wayne Doolin officiating. Burial will follow at Ridge Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Marshall Community Food Pantry or Compassus Hospice. An online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.