Back in Wimbledon final, Djokovic to face Italy's Berrettini

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The victories keep adding up for Novak Djokovic: 20 in a row at Wimbledon since the start of the 2018 tournament, 20 in a row in all Grand Slam matches since the start of this season. Get both streaks up to 21 on Sunday by beating...

