2021 Honda Accord 2.0T vs Subaru WRX STI: Which One Is Faster In a Drag Race?

By Joe Santos
Posted by 
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you had to drag race a Subaru WRX STI, which car would you pick? A Volkswagen Golf R? Or maybe even an old Mitsubishi EVO? How about a 2021 Honda Accord Sport? That last one might sound like a random suggestion considering the Accord is a family sedan, but the 2.0T version can put up a fight. That’s what one YouTuber named Sam CarLegion thought too, so he decided to drag race an Accord Sport against a Subaru WRX STI and the results were interesting.

MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you're looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what's going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

