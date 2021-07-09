Cancel
Altec Hosts July Advanced Admin Training and New Workflow Class to Help Customers Maximize Their DocLink Solutions for a New Hybrid Workforce

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. (PRWEB) July 09, 2021. Altec, a leader in enterprise document management and process automation solutions, is hosting two of its DocLink University classes this month. DocLink University subject- and roles-based classes are designed to provide customers with training for users at all levels, helping customers get the most out of their DocLink solutions.

