Altec Hosts July Advanced Admin Training and New Workflow Class to Help Customers Maximize Their DocLink Solutions for a New Hybrid Workforce

Over the past year, the threat landscape has changed dramatically and as organizations shift to the ‘new normal’, they must also adapt their approach to cybersecurity. In many cases, businesses are moving back from remote working to a more hybrid set-up. One of the threats we’re expecting to be particularly prolific in this new landscape is the risk of insider threats – those which originate inside the organization's network. They can be a product of either malicious behavior or unintentional human error, by anyone from a current or former employee to a consultant or third party.