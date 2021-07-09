Cancel
Housing

IHT responds to letter

By The Martha's Vineyard Times
Martha's Vineyard Times
 7 days ago

In the current environment of misinformation, the Island Housing Trust understands that there are a number of inaccuracies in Mr Sepanara’s letter to the editor. While we completely respect his right to his opinions, we would like to have an opportunity to share the facts because they matter. To that...

Housing
Daviess County, INWashington Times-Herald

Letter to the Editor

This July, celebrate your independence from tobacco use. Addiction to tobacco products keeps thousands of Hoosiers from living a healthier life. The decision to quit using tobacco may be an obvious choice for many, but it can be a difficult journey to take. That is why it is important for...
Clatsop County, ORThe Astorian

Letter: Dysfunction

Two recent articles have contained remarks by various Clatsop County officials which reveal, to me, a continuing level of dysfunction or administrative paralysis that has been present in the entire 15 years I have lived in Clatsop County. Yet, the county is faced with an unprecedented housing crisis — a...
SocietyConcord Monitor

Letter: For the community

What is the ultimate selfish act? Does it mean to refuse to be a member of a community? What does it mean to not care about your community, friends, neighbors, co-workers, family? What does it mean to live isolated and alone from the rest of humanity that surrounds us?. Those...
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Letter: Christ

I attended the Traverse City Area Public Schools board meeting on June 28. I was very disappointed with the Record-Eagle's coverage of the citizen input. While opponents of the diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging resolution did outnumber those speaking in favor of it, there were some excellent points offered by supporters. Your coverage was one sided and sensationalized. One speaker said, "every decade has issues that some predict will destroy our kids and democracy. It might be rap (music), or the Beatles, but none of the predicted damage occurs."
SocietyQuad Cities Onlines

Letter: Belief

Would it be censorship if letter writers who use a supreme being or sacred text to shore up their arguments are required to add two words? "I believe" would allow the argument, but may alert the letter writers that their assertions do not have to be universally shared. If the...
PoliticsTraverse City Record-Eagle

Letter: Miller

These are sad times for America. Political division and big government have taken over our lives, leaving us divided and at one another’s throats. We seek like-minded friends when what we need is a diversity of opinions that will grow our minds that we better understand one another: agreeing or not. Life’s decisions come from informed minds, not ones influenced by single-minded notions and emotion.
The Woodlands, TXWoodlands Online& LLC

A Letter Of Appreciation

After an unexpected open-heart procedure, a patient at Memorial Hermann Heart & Vascular Institute at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center penned the following letter of appreciation to the physicians and staff who saved his life. I have a story about my visit to your hospital that I strongly feel...
Dukes County, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

NIMBYism is alive

I have to start by putting it bluntly: July 7’s letter to the editor (“Housing initiatives raise questions”) is one of the most absurd bits of NIMBY blather I’ve ever read, with some inaccuracies so jarring that I am surprised it was published in the first place. Apparently affordable housing...
Tybee Island, GAwtoc.com

Tybee mayor responds to public letter from Chatham Emergency Services CEO

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island is trying to expedite the process of finding a new fire chief after the resignation of their former chief less than a month ago. City Council discussed a 90-day agreement with Chatham Emergency Services to temporarily fill that role, but after opposition from Tybee Island residents, they chose not to vote on the agreement.
Carter County, TNelizabethton.com

County Commissioner responds to animal shelter budget letter

It has been several days since Jim Winchester wrote to the editor of the Star concerning his thoughts on the animal shelter annual operating budget appropriation which was developed from income from several funding sources. In addition to the letter to the editor, Jim Winchester has spoken two times on...
Muskogee, OKMuskogee Daily Phoenix

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Reader wants to thank first responders, nurses

July 2, my granddaughter was born and I delivered her. I went up and stayed two days with the baby at Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee. I would like to thank the nurses. They went beyond their duty to make sure me and my granddaughter were taken care of. I would also like to thank the police officer and the medics with Muskogee County EMS. They were all really, really good to us.
Longview, TXLongview News-Journal

Letter: At a crossroads

In reference to the letter (July 4), "Questions for the GOP": I'm a proud conservative Republican who grew up in the 40's and 50's, and we were taught history that included slavery. The problem as I see it is they have eliminated teaching many of these subjects, including World War...
Mathews County, VAgazettejournal.net

Letter: Tarnished

Mathews High School has been tarnished. This letter is in response to Carol Bova’s letter (“A blatant political maneuver,” July 1 Readers Write). I agree. I no longer feel safe in the high school setting after the Black Panthers showed up at a school board meeting. Every time I see Mathews High School, it brings up memories of the fear and intimidation I felt with them, in their military stance, lined up across the back of the high school auditorium.
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Letter: Equity?

Please explain how it is equitable to have the City of Tucson’s Land fill (Los Reales) not accept cash as payment to use their facility. Their web site states, “Due to safety concerns, the Los Reales landfill will no accept cash payments – Credit and Debit payments only”. How is this not a socioeconomic-based inequity.
West Tisbury, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Disappointed by health board decision

Wow. When it comes to governance and leadership, each day I am even more disappointed. I attended this week’s West Tisbury board of health meeting (July 8) because the COVID-19 vaccination mandate was on its agenda. I was hoping that perhaps the board of health members (whom we elected) would reconsider their decision to refuse to require town employees — especially those working with vulnerable seniors — to be vaccinated. I was hoping that the Aquinnah select board decision to require vaccinations would cause West Tisbury to “see the light.” Nope.
SocietyNapa Valley Register

A letter on the Fourth

I wrote a letter to the editor a year ago titled, “Reflection on the Fourth.” In that letter, I encouraged others to join me in learning about a lesser-acknowledged facet of our nation: systematic oppression. It's something of a national trait to acknowledge only that which flatters us; it's a...
Astoria, ORThe Astorian

Letter: Excited

As a member of Bethany Lutheran Church, I am excited about a project we embarked on about one year ago. We decided to build a multipurpose building on land we have owned since the 1980s directly across from our church. This building would host many of our community events, such...
ReligionLancaster Online

Responding to Mylin’s lament (letter)

In the June 13 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline “Matters of Faith” column (“Is church still relevant?”), Matt Mylin laments, “I’ve seen and heard attitudes describing the Christian church as too judgmental, too political, racist, homophobic, transphobic, hypocritical or overall irrelevant. ... I’m concerned because those descriptions are not consistent with the reality of the church that Jesus started.”
Aquinnah, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Aquinnah prepares for Public Safety Day

On July 6, the Aquinnah Police Department announced the seventh Annual Aquinnah Public Safety Day on Facebook. The event is planned to be held on Saturday, July 17, from noon to 4 pm at Aquinnah Circle. Alongside the police, the Aquinnah Fire Department and Tri-Town Ambulance will be participating in the event. Smokey Bear, the mascot for wildfire prevention in the U.S. since 1944, will also appear as the event’s first special guest who is a mascot. Another special appearance will be a Massachusetts State Police helicopter that is scheduled to land in Aquinnah Circle during the event, as long as the weather is agreeable and there are no emergencies that require it to fly elsewhere. “The helicopter has participated in past events, and it has been a great addition to the event,” Aquinnah Police Chief Randhi Belain wrote in an email.

