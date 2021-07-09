IHT responds to letter

On July 6, the Aquinnah Police Department announced the seventh Annual Aquinnah Public Safety Day on Facebook. The event is planned to be held on Saturday, July 17, from noon to 4 pm at Aquinnah Circle. Alongside the police, the Aquinnah Fire Department and Tri-Town Ambulance will be participating in the event. Smokey Bear, the mascot for wildfire prevention in the U.S. since 1944, will also appear as the event’s first special guest who is a mascot. Another special appearance will be a Massachusetts State Police helicopter that is scheduled to land in Aquinnah Circle during the event, as long as the weather is agreeable and there are no emergencies that require it to fly elsewhere. “The helicopter has participated in past events, and it has been a great addition to the event,” Aquinnah Police Chief Randhi Belain wrote in an email.