My personal aha moment in wine came in the late ’90s when I tasted a Napa Valley Cabernet with ribs made in the Texas style. My family doesn’t drink alcohol and this discovery of a food that I love paired with wine intrigued me. How did the wine bring out the sweetness of the charred meat? What was happening in my mouth with all these new flavors? It was sensory overload. After that moment I slowly began my wine journey. Although it took me years to transition fully into the wine industry, I always think of the moment when food and wine can change your life.