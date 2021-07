Bottom Line The Vertex DuoClean makes pet hair cleanup quick and easy with strong suction. Its dual brushes create an excellent seal on carpets and hard floors while preventing hair tangles. At around $250, the upright corded Navigator Zero-M is a great value. It has reliable suction power, an anti-tangle cleaning brush and a HEPA-grade filtration system. For less than $200, this upright corded Bissell vacuum offers terrific value, with just enough power to clean carpets and a rolling brush that can handle even long human hair. The V15 Detect is Dyson's latest and most powerful cordless vacuum, and it's easily the best on the market. It adjusts suction based on the quantity and size of particles on the floor. The Roomba i7+ has incredible suction for a robot vacuum, and it scans and learns your home's floor plan and automatically empties the dust bin once it’s full.