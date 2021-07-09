Softball preview: Oskaloosa vs Norwalk

Oskaloosa's Kaylee Johnson celebrates after the Indians defeated Washington on Thursday Photo by Colin Peters/Oskaloosa Herald

Who: Oskaloosa (20-14) vs No. 6 Norwalk (23-15)

What: Class 4A - Region 6 - Semifinal

Where: Norwalk

When: Saturday, July 10 at 7 p.m.

Matchup history

The Indians are 1-2 against the Warriors this year. They won 7-0 early in the year against Norwalk’s number three pitcher before falling 2-1 and 3-0 at Norwalk a few weeks ago.

One key player for Oskaloosa

Olivia Gordon has been huge in the cleanup spot for the Indians this season. She is batting .425 with 12 doubles, one home run and a team-high 38 RBIs, more 20 more than her next teammate. In a game that could be low-scoring with only a few key situations and chances to score runs, Gordon is going to be the one Oskaloosa hopes to be up at the plate with runners on as she proven time and time again that she can drive in runs.

Keys for Oskaloosa

Oskaloosa has to try to limit their strikeouts, get the ball in play and make the big plays in the big moments. The Indians have done a nice job limiting their strikeouts in recent weeks but they will be facing a very good pitcher in Norwalk’s Haley Downe. The University of Iowa commit is sporting a 12-4 record to go along with a 1.53 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings. In their only game against Downe this season, Osky was held to one run on four hits with 14 strikeouts. Gordon was 2-for-3 with a double in that game. The Indians will need to grind together some at-bats and try to limit their strikeouts against a very good pitcher and put some pressure on the Norwalk defense. And when they get the opportunity to score, take advantage of it. Defensively, Oskaloosa will need another solid effort in the field. The Warriors average 4.3 runs per game compared to Osky’s 6.4 and the Indians were able to hold them to just five runs between the three games. Oskaloosa should be able to take care of business there and give themselves a chance with their bats to try and pull off the upset and advance to the regional finals.