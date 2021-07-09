Pedestrian struck by Stafford deputy, killed

A pedestrian is dead today after being struck by a Stafford County Sheriff’s Deputy. The sheriff’s office notified the public about the crash via its social media today. At 12:09 a.m., a Stafford County Sheriff’s Deputy was traveling eastbound on Garrisonville Road when he struck a pedestrian crossing the roadway at Center Street. Unfortunately, the 44-year-old male pedestrian succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The deputy was treated for minor injuries.