Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Wall Street closes at record highs as financials lead rebound

By Caroline Valetkevitch
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

NEW YORK, July 9 (Reuters) - The three major U.S. stock indexes rallied to record closing highs on Friday as financials and other economically focused sectors rebounded after a selloff sparked by growth worries earlier in the week.

The week also saw a sharp rally in U.S. Treasuries as investors worried the U.S. economic recovery might be losing steam with the Delta variant of the coronavirus spreading.

S&P financials (.SPSY) led sector gains followed by energy, materials and industrials.

"What an about-face from all of the gloom and doom from yesterday," said Jake Dollarhide, chief executive officer of Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 446.29 points, or 1.3%, to 34,868.22, the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 48.44 points, or 1.12%, to 4,369.26 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) added 139.83 points, or 0.96%, to 14,699.61.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QF8J5_0asP0EAT00
People are seen on Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Big banks will be among the first to report quarterly earnings, with the season kicking off next week. A big jump in quarterly earnings is expected to mark a peak for U.S. profit growth in the recovery from last year's pandemic-induced collapse. read more

Analysts expect earnings growth of 65.8% for companies in the S&P 500 index in the quarter, up from a previous forecast of 54% growth at the start of the period, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PVHMX_0asP0EAT00

Among individual stocks, Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI.N) rose as it forecast a strong full-year profit after beating quarterly earnings estimates on improving demand across its markets for jeans, tops, and jackets. read more

U.S.-listed shares of Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global Inc (DIDI.N) gained after four sessions of losses, as it was recently hit by an investigation from China's internet watchdog.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

146K+
Followers
177K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#Financials#Levi Strauss Co#Longbow Asset Management#Spx#Ixic#Refinitiv Ibes#Chinese#Didi Global Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
China
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
Retailamericanpeoplenews.com

Dow jumps above 35,000 as retail sales top expectations

U.S. stock indexes edged higher on Friday as the latest retail sales data topped economists’ expectations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained about 20 points, or 0.06%, jumping above 35,000. The index closed just short of that level on Monday. The S&P 500 traded near the flatline and the Nasdaq Composite ticked roughly 0.1% higher.
StocksPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Stocks edge lower as Wall Street winds down quiet week

Stocks edged lower Friday, dragged down by a slide from technology companies, as investors digest another round of corporate earnings. The S&P 500 index was down 0.2% as of 11:37 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down, 92 points, or 0.3%, to 34,894 and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.3%.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Wall Street Analysts See Doubling in a Year

Being greedy when others are fearful continues to pay dividends. Analysts have set the bar high for these potential high-growth stocks. Backing stocks that have already convinced the market is often a profitable strategy. The 18th-century British banker and politician Baron Rothschild said, "The time to buy is when there's...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Wall St dips as declines in cyclical stocks outweigh growth boost

July 16 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes reversed early gains on Friday, with a decline in cyclical stocks outweighing gains in growth stocks, while data showing an unexpected increase in U.S. retail sales in June kept declines at bay. The Commerce Department said retail sales rebounded 0.6% last month,...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Wall Street drops as Delta variant raises fears

(For a Reuters live blog on US., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Indexes: Dow -0.42%, S&P 500 -0.33%, Nasdaq -0.29% (Updates with afternoon trade) July 16 (Reuters) - Wall Street fell on Friday, weighed down by declines in Amazon and...
StocksShareCast

Wall Street primed for biggest correction since start of 'bull' market

Wall Street is now primed for the biggest 'correction' since the start of the current 'bull' market in March 2020, Marketwatch's Mark Hulbert wrote. Hulbert was citing Hayes Martin, the president of investment advisory firm Market Extremes. According to Martin, the US stock market's internal health was now the worst...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Nasdaq ends lower as investors sell Big Tech stocks

July 15 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq ended lower on Thursday, pulled down by Apple, Amazon and other Big Tech companies as a fall in weekly jobless claims data fed investor concerns about a recent inflation spike. Nvidia (NVDA.O) tumbled 4.4% and Amazon (AMZN.O)fell over 1%, both companies contributing more than...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures edge higher ahead of weekly jobless claims data

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Futures: Dow down 0.54%, S&P off 0.34%, Nasdaq up 0.09%. July 15 (Reuters) - Futures tracking the Nasdaq index edged higher on Thursday, with mega-cap technology stocks leading gains ahead of a weekly unemployment report that will allow investors to gauge the strength of the labor market.
Stocksaudacy.com

Stocks close lower, falling below recent record highs

Major US stock indexes closed mostly lower Thursday, pulling back further from the record highs they reached at the start of the week. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% after shedding an early gain. The benchmark index is now on pace for its first weekly loss in four weeks. Technology and...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Wall Street set for subdued open; jobless claims fall

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes were set to open lower on Thursday following the latest batch of quarterly corporate earnings reports, while data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week as expected. The Labor Department said initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell...
StocksPosted by
AFP

US stocks mostly fall in profit taking after records

Wall Street stocks mostly fell Thursday despite strong corporate results, with analysts pointing to profit taking after major indices hit records in anticipation of earnings season. All three major indices had finished at records last Friday and again Monday just ahead of Tuesday's unofficial kickoff of earnings season. Wall Street has been bullish on the earnings in light of the strengthening US economy. "This could be a classic case of buy the rumor and sell the news," said Adam Sarhan of 50 Park Investments. "It's perfectly normal and healthy to see sellers show up after a big move up." The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.2 percent to 34,987.02.
StocksLife Style Extra

US close: Stocks mixed as more earnings roll in

(Sharecast News) - Wall Street stocks were in a mixed state at the close on Thursday, as market participants thumbed over more bank earnings and the key jobless claims report from the Labor Department. At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.15%, while the S&P 500 lost...
StocksBusiness Insider

U.S. Stocks Close Mostly Lower But Dow Posts Modest Gain

(RTTNews) - Following the lackluster performance seen in the previous session, stocks moved mostly lower during trading on Thursday. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 closed in negative territory, although the narrower Dow managed to close modestly higher. While the Dow rose 53.79 points or 0.2 percent to 34,987.02, the...
Stockswcn247.com

Asian stocks mixed, Europe gains after Wall St decline

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares have opened higher in Europe after a mixed day of trading in Asia, where rising coronavirus cases and the risks to pandemic recoveries weighed on sentiment. Stocks fell in Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai but rose in Hong Kong. U.S. futures were nearly unchanged. The Bank of Japan kept its policy settings intact Friday but downgraded its growth forecast slightly. It said the outlook for the world's No. 3 economy was “highly unclear" and depends on how the COVID-19 situation unfolds. On Thursday, the S&P 500 declined 0.3%. Investors got a report from the Labor Department showing that jobless claims fell to another pandemic low.

Comments / 0

Community Policy