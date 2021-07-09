Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

AliveCor gets FDA clearance for feature to measure QT interval

By Elise Reuter
MedCity News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs more consumer-facing devices add features to measure the heart’s electrical activity, companies are looking for new ways to turn this data into valuable health information. AliveCor, a startup that makes at-home EKG devices, recently received 510(k) clearance for a feature that could help physicians detect if medications are affecting a patient’s QT interval.

medcitynews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#Startup#Heart Rhythm#Ekg#Qt#Nature#Apple Watch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
FDA
Related
Healthstaradvertiser.com

In reversal, FDA calls for limits on who gets Alzheimer’s drug

Under fire for approving a questionable drug for all Alzheimer’s patients, the Food and Drug Administration today greatly narrowed its previous recommendation and is now suggesting that only those with mild memory or thinking problems should receive it. The reversal, highly unusual for a drug that has been available for...
ElectronicsPosted by
HOT 107.9

FDA: CPAP, BiPAP Machines Recalled due to Potential Health Risks

The United States Food and Drug Administration has announced that a recall has been issued for several BiPAP machines, CPAP machines, and respirators. According to the post, a foam contained in some units marketed by Philips may become dislodged from the unit which could, in turn, cause them to be inhaled or swallowed by the user of the device. When this happens, the foam could release harmful chemicals into the user's body.
HealthMedCity News

Startup gets FDA-clearance for device to treat chronic pain

Patients suffering from chronic pain often face limited options. In the past, they’ve have been doled out painkillers, tried TENS units, and are offered implantable devices as a final resort, though this is changing in the midst of the opioid epidemic. While working in research at a VA Pain Clinic,...
HealthThe Verge

FDA clears Natural Cycles birth control to use a smart ring for temperature measurements

Digital birth control Natural Cycles can now use temperature data from devices like the Oura smart ring to make predictions on when someone could become pregnant. The company said today it got clearance from the Food and Drug Administration to give users the option of taking their temperature through a device with a temperature sensor, rather than taking it manually with a thermometer.
Medical & Biotechdrugstorenews.com

Alembic gets FDA blessing for generic Macrodantin

Nitrofurantoin capsules have a market value of roughly $23 million for the 12 months ended March 2021, according to IQVIA. Alembic has obtained the Food and Drug Administration’s approval for nitrofurantoin (macrocrystals) capsules, in dosage strengths of 25 mg, 50 mg and 100 mg. The product is the generic of...
New Haven, CTDOT med

FDA clears DeepLook's DL Precise one-click segmentation & measurement tool

New Haven, CT [July 8, 2021] The FDA has granted 510(k) clearance for DeepLook, Inc.’s DL Precise, a one-click software tool to automate segmentation and measurement of suspicious objects across all medical imaging modalities, delivering critical improvements in workflow and reporting precision. Leveraging deterministic algorithms rather than artificial intelligence (AI),...
Electronicsbiztucson.com

CATS Tonometer Gets FDA Clearance for Disposable Prism

The CATS®-D Disposable Prism, designed to deliver improved intraocular pressure measurement accuracy using a sterile, disposable tip replacement for the Goldmann Tonometer, received FDA clearance and will be available for sale this fall. Accurate IOP measurements provide eye care clinicians with a key metric in the diagnosis and treatment of...
HealthPhramalive.com

AstraZeneca-Amgen drug gets FDA speedy review as asthma treatment

(Reuters) – Drugmakers AstraZeneca (AZN.L) and Amgen (AMGN.O) said on Thursday their experimental drug tezepelumab was granted a speedy review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for potential approval as a treatment for asthma. The medicine showed in trials it can reduce asthma attacks in patients with severe and...
EconomyPosted by
MyChesCo

Siemens Healthineers Announces FDA Clearance of MAGNETOM Free.Max 80 cm MR Scanner

MALVERN, PA — Siemens Healthineers announced the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance of the MAGNETOM Free.Max, a new High-V magnetic resonance (MR) scanner that combines a 0.55 Tesla (0.55T) field strength with deep learning technologies and advanced image processing. By doing so, the scanner broadens the range of MR clinical applications and provides customers with the inherent clinical benefits of a mid-field MR scanner. The first and only 80 cm wide-bore system available, the MAGNETOM Free.Max also facilitates MR scanning for extremely obese and claustrophobic patients, enhancing the patient experience.
Pharmaceuticalshealthleadersmedia.com

Vaccines will get full FDA approval, Fauci predicts

Anthony Fauci said on Sunday that the FDA giving Covid vaccines full approval is “only a technical issue” and that the hundreds of millions of people across the world who have been vaccinated serve as evidence that "the effectiveness and the safety of the vaccines are very high." As of July 4, about 157 million Americans were fully vaccinated, almost half of the population. Many people are hesitant or have decided to wait to be vaccinated until the vaccines shift from being labeled "emergency use authorization" to "fully approved."
Miami, FLmedicaldesignandoutsourcing.com

East End Medical wins FDA clearance for transseptal balloon introducer

East End Medical this week announced that it received FDA 510(k) clearance for its SafeCross transseptal radiofrequency (RF) puncture and steerable balloon introducer system. The Miami-based company designed SafeCross to provide a predictable and safe treatment option for electrophysiology and structural heart interventions requiring left atrial access. Get the full...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
TheStreet

Kintor Pharmaceutical Receives IND Clearance By The U.S. FDA For GT20029 To Treat Androgenetic Alopecia And Acne

SUZHOU, China, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited (HKEX:9939), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative small-molecule and biological therapeutics, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for its novel drug GT20029 for treating androgenetic alopecia (AGA) and acne subjects. GT20029 is the first topical Proteolysis Targeting Chimera (PROTAC) compound globally which has entered the clinical stage. Following China Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) 's IND approval for GT20029's clinical study in April 2021, the clinical study in the US is about to start.
Raleigh, NCncbiotech.org

Raleigh’s UVision360 Gets FDA OK For Biopsy Sheath

A new biopsy sheath developed by Raleigh med tech startup UVision360 is ready to hit the market after landing federal approval this week. UVision360 announced it had received the greenlight from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its patented LUMINELLE 360° Bx Sheath. The device expands the startup’s “all-in-one”...
Medical & Biotechpharmacytimes.com

FDA Grants Priority Review to Pfizer, BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

The companies completed the rolling submission of their application in May 2021, and the Prescription Drug User Fee Act goal date for a decision is in January 2022. Officials with the FDA have granted priority review to Pfizer and BioNTech’s biologics license application (BLA) for their mRNA COVID-19 vaccine in patients 16 years of age and older, according to a press release from BioNTech.1.
Redwood City, CAMedCity News

Carrot gets FDA nod for over-the-counter use of smoking cessation device

Digital health startup Carrot received the green light from regulators for patients to use its smoking cessation device without physician oversight. The Redwood City, Calif.-based company makes an at-home device, called Pivot, that measures carbon monoxide in a person’s breath, which enters the bloodstream when a person smokes. Based on...
Electronicswwnytv.com

Philips recalls ventilators, CPAP machines

(Gray News) - Philips is recalling certain Philips Respironics ventilators, BiPAP, and CPAP machines due to potential health risks. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement that the “polyester-based polyurethane (PE-PUR) sound abatement foam, which is used to reduce sound and vibration in these affected devices, may break down and potentially enter the device’s air pathway.”
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
HealthGizmodo

FDA Backpedals on Aduhelm Approval, Now Says Only Early Alzheimer's Patients Should Get It

The Food and Drug Administration is altering its recent and controversial approval of a new drug for Alzheimer’s disease. The agency is now recommending that the drug, called Aduhelm and developed by Biogen, only be given to people in the earliest stages of the ultimately fatal neurodegenerative condition. The decision will greatly influence insurance coverage of the treatment, which is expected to cost $56,000 a year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy