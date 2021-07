Up in the sky! It's a bird! It's a plane! It's a banner place denoucing Gov. Chris Sununu's for the abortion amendment he signed as part of the new state budget. The group Amplify New Hampshire began flying a banner plane over Hampton Beach and Portsmouth on Friday and through the weekend encouraging people to call Sununu and telling him to remove the provision that was part of the budget prohibiting abortions beyond 24 weeks gestation. The exception is to save the life of the mother.