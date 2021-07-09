Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grinnell, IA

Fifth inning Tiger uprising sinks Lady Dutch

By BURDELL HENSLEY Herald correspondent
Oskaloosa Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRINNELL — To take on a season of softball in the rugged Little Hawkeye Conference with no seniors and limited varsity experience is a challenging task, but that is what faced Pella coach Katie Gravert and her staff this year. The measure of the season is not necessarily by wins and losses, but by team growth and this team did grow over the season. They won five of their last seven games going into the tournament and then gave a good Grinnell Tiger team all they wanted for four and one half innings at Grinnell Thursday night before falling 11-1. Pella’s Ella Corbin and Grinnell’s Ella Grife dueled in the circle and matched zeroes for two innings before the Tigers broke through for a run in the bottom of the third.

www.oskaloosa.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grinnell, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sinks#Tiger Team#Little Hawkeye Conference#Grinnell Thursday#Tigers#Dutch#Ip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
Public HealthABC News

1st COVID-19 case confirmed in Tokyo Olympic Village

The first COVID-19 case inside the Olympic Village was confirmed, officials said Saturday, as the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are set to kick off in less than a week. The case was reported after a screening test conducted Friday, according to Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto. The person is not an...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Reuters journalist killed covering clash between Afghan forces, Taliban

SPIN BOLDAK, Afghanistan, July 16 (Reuters) - Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed on Friday while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan, an Afghan commander said. Afghan special forces had been fighting to retake the main market area of Spin...

Comments / 0

Community Policy