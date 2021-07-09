Fifth inning Tiger uprising sinks Lady Dutch

GRINNELL — To take on a season of softball in the rugged Little Hawkeye Conference with no seniors and limited varsity experience is a challenging task, but that is what faced Pella coach Katie Gravert and her staff this year. The measure of the season is not necessarily by wins and losses, but by team growth and this team did grow over the season. They won five of their last seven games going into the tournament and then gave a good Grinnell Tiger team all they wanted for four and one half innings at Grinnell Thursday night before falling 11-1. Pella’s Ella Corbin and Grinnell’s Ella Grife dueled in the circle and matched zeroes for two innings before the Tigers broke through for a run in the bottom of the third.