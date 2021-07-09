Don’t Go National to Dump on F.C.

In a marked departure from the norm for us, the News-Press is providing space in its editorial this week to reprint in full an impassioned letter to us from the long-serving F.C. City Councilmember David Snyder. He expresses in it a sentiment shared by, we are confident, a wide majority of citizens here who take pride in their community, even with its shortcomings, and do not take lightly to someone who shines a critical national spotlight here.