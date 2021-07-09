Launch Place invests in digital publishing startup
DANVILLE, Va. — The Launch Place recently announced a $50,000 investment from their Pre-Seed Fund II in Raleigh-based startup Keepsake Tales. The startup is on a mission to diversify the children’s literature space by creating stories that transform a child into a highly representative illustration, making them the champion of their own story no matter their race or ability. The Launch Place is a venture development organization with offices in Danville and Research Triangle Park.www.chathamstartribune.com
