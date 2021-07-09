Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Visit Temecula Valley Shares Top 10 Things To Do This Summer in Temecula Valley Southern California Wine Country

Times Union
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEMECULA, Calif. (PRWEB) July 09, 2021. Travelers looking for a getaway with wide-open spaces that feels far away, Temecula Valley Southern California Wine Country offers ten convincing reasons to book a summer vacation. Whether it be a family reunion or a summer escape, picturesque Temecula Valley is an ideal wine-plus destination to enjoy relaxing summer days.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerrod Niemann
Person
Chris Botti
Person
Dave Koz
Person
Boney James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Wine#Wine Tasting#Temecula Valley#Prweb#Pechanga Resort Casino#Eli Young Band#Peltzer Winery#Peter White Euge Groove#Dave Koz Friends#Rnr#Eagles#Country Live#Merc#Craft Beers Spirits#Galway Spirits#Ironfire Brewing Company#Oscar S Brewing Company#Refuge Brewery#Stone Church Brewing#Crosscreek Golf Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Drinkswineindustryadvisor.com

Temecula Valley’s Doffo Winery Invites Consumers to Pop That Bottle in #TheWineIsNow Campaign

Southern California Wine Hot Spot Kicks Off Annual Cellar Sale Event with Library Tastings, Giveaways, and Social Media Activations Focused on Living Life in the Moment. Temecula Valley, CA, July 7, 2021 – Doffo Winery, the Temecula Valley Southern California Winery known for their premium wines, on-site vintage motorcycle collection, and unique wine experiences, today announced a new campaign aimed at encouraging wine lovers to pop the special bottles they have been holding on to. On July 12, in anticipation of their fifth annual cellar sale on July 24, Doffo will kick off the #TheWineIsNow program, featuring several activations through social media and on-site at the winery.
Temecula, CAValley News

Temecula Valley Museum Presents arts and culture programs throughout the summer

This summer, the Temecula Valley Museum is offering a full line-up of in-person cultural activities for the whole family to enjoy. Celebrate culture with us with the Second Saturday program. On the second Saturday monthly, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Temecula Valley Museum will be honoring a different culture with food, entertainment, crafts, activities, and a free art lesson with City of Temecula Instructor Tony Moramarco of Bigfoot Art Classes. “The programs offered by the Temecula Valley Museum are educational, enlightening, and designed to reflect the rich cultural diversity of our growing community,” Temecula Mayor Maryann Edwards said. “We are very proud to share these accessible programs with our residents and visitors.” The next event, Aug. 8, will feature Spain where at.
California StatePosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Uncorked Wine Tours owner featured in Visit California campaign

Owner Katie Hayward shared her favorite Paso Robles spots. –Uncorked Wine Tours, a popular local wine tour business, was recently featured on Visit California’s website to represent Paso Robles and the various attractions tourists can enjoy in town. In the article, owner Katie Hayward discussed how Uncorked Wine Tours came to be and her favorite spots to visit in the region.
Napa, CAvinepair.com

The Complete Guide to California Wine Country for 2021

This article is part of a summer California winery series, California Dreaming. Discover more articles here!. From redwood forests to star-paved sidewalks, California has something for everyone: spectacular beaches, world-class museums, towering mountains, and miles of rolling vineyards. This summer, the Golden State is calling every nature lover, culture craver, and, of course, oenophile to come take a spin across its sunny landscape.
California StatePosted by
Sulabh Gupta

Best Things to Do in Fontana, California

Fontana is a city located in San Bernardino County in California. It is the 18th largest city in California by population. In Italian, the word "Fontana" means "water source" which is apt due to the nearby Santa Ana River. Founded in 1913, the city grew largely due to the Kaiser Steel Mill which provided jobs and boosted the economy of the city. The city has now grown to a regional center and has several attractions to entertain tourists and visitors of all ages.
California StatePosted by
Only In Southern California

7 Things Your Family Should Do At Castaic Lake State Recreation Area That Are Perfect For Summer In Southern California

Castaic Lake State Recreation Area is a reservoir with 29 miles of shoreline located in northern Los Angeles County, just 45 miles north of downtown L.A. It was developed by the State Water Project and is recognized as the Project’s largest recreational lake. The park opens to the public every day, except December 25th from […] The post 7 Things Your Family Should Do At Castaic Lake State Recreation Area That Are Perfect For Summer In Southern California appeared first on Only In Your State.
Napa, CANapa Valley Register

Napa Valley's BottleVin: Where wine meets technology

When the pandemic struck and wineries and other businesses scrambled to provide services that didn’t require touching surfaces, QR codes snapped to attention and became the popular girl in the room. (QR codes are those square black and white bar codes, readable with your smartphone.) But a couple of local...
Santa Barbara, CAkcrw.com

Translating the land into flavors in Santa Barbara wine country

Santa Barbara wineries tend to be small compared to others in California, says wine writer Matt Kettmann. The agrarian culture has been preserved in the area where the diverse microclimates are ideal for many varieties of grapes. Hitting the road for a tasting? Kettmann suggests the Funk Zone in Santa Barbara, the Lompoc Wine Ghetto, and the town of Los Olivos for an urban tasting with multiple wineries all within walking distance from one another. For an estate experience, make a booking with Folded Hills, Peake Ranch, and Presqu’ile. The ultimate high-end tasting can be found at Grassini Family Vineyards and Crown Point Vineyards. His book is “Vines & Vision.”
Los Angeles, CALos Angeles Daily News

Things to do in the San Fernando Valley, LA area, July 15-22

Here is a sampling of things to do in-person and online in the San Fernando Valley and Los Angeles area, July 15-22. Conejo Valley Days: This year’s event includes carnival rides and food only (musical acts and dancing return in 2022). Hours: 5-10 p.m. July 15; 6-11 p.m. July 16; 12:30-10 p.m. July 17; 4-8 p.m. July 18. Admission $5; free for ages 5 and younger. Discounted tickets may be purchased online for $25 for 10 rides; good for any day of the carnival; kastl-amusements.ticketleap.com/conejo-valley-days/). Parking is free or $5 VIP. Conejo Creek Park South, use the Janss Road exit from the 23 Freeway, Thousand Oaks. 805-390-1539. Email: info@conejovalleydays.us. www.conejovalleydays.us.
California Statevinepair.com

California Wine Map

This article is part of a summer California winery series, California Dreaming. Discover more articles here!. To say that California wine country is vast hardly does the region justice. In the two centuries since the first grapes were planted there in 1812, sprawling vineyards have increasingly dotted the scenic landscapes of Napa Valley, Sonoma County, the Central Coast, and beyond. Yet in addition to its geographic reach, California wine country is also densely packed, home to more than 800 wineries and hundreds of restaurants and hotels. One could spend a month sipping on local Chardonnays and Pinot Noirs without experiencing it all.
Livermore, CAindependentnews.com

Livermore Valley Wine Celebration Returns

“Taste Our Terroir” returns this month with four days of events celebrating Livermore Valley’s history of winemaking. From July 22 to 25, Livermore Valley wineries will offer eleven events, including winemaker dinners, an electric bike tour, a winemaker concert, a blind tasting seminar and two virtual tasting events. “Terroir” refers...
Tennistravelweekly.com

Boca Raton Resort will drop Waldorf Astoria name, launch reno

South Florida's Boca Raton Resort & Club is going independent, shedding the Waldorf Astoria name and relaunching itself as The Boca Raton. Most recently operating as the Boca Raton Resort & Club, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, the 1,047-key, five-property resort and private membership club is concurrently embarking on a multiphase renovation project.
Saint Helena, CAPress Democrat

Wine Country dream estate on the market for $22 million in Napa Valley

Grab your favorite bottle of cabernet sauvignon and explore this Napa Valley estate once owned by David Arthur Vineyards proprietor David Long. This 40-acre wine lover’s compound sits on a picturesque parcel in St. Helena. Built for wining and dining, it comes with two 1000-square-foot guesthouses and an 8,500-square-foot main residence.
Drinkswinemag.com

Europa Village 2019 C'est La Vie Late Harvest Roussanne (Temecula Valley)

Tropical aromas of lychee, lemongrass, plumeria, jasmine and preserved lemon draw the nose into this bottling. The palate is very sweet with flavors of honey, butterscotch and hazelnut, with an acidity that finally pops on the finish. Matt Kettmann. rating. 90. Price. Designation. C'est La Vie Late Harvest. Variety. Roussanne.
Drinkswinemag.com

Doffo 2015 Vintners Selection Zinfandel (Temecula Valley)

Rustic but pleasant aromas of blistered berries, plums, oak and licorice invite the nose into this bottling. Chalky tannins frame the sip, where roasted black fruit and an array of brown spices lead into a vanilla-kissed finish. Matt Kettmann. rating. 91. Price. Designation. Vintners Selection. Variety. Zinfandel. Winery. Doffo. Print...
Drinkswinemag.com

Doffo 2018 Mistura Red (Temecula Valley)

Wild-berry-syrup aromas meet with fennel, herbs and roasted root vegetables on the nose of this blend of 60% Cabernet Sauvignon and 40% Syrah. It's lands with a rich mouthfeel yet ample tannic tension, delivering warm strawberry, cardamom and star anise flavors. Matt Kettmann. rating. 91. Price. Designation. Mistura. Variety. Red...
Posted by
1WineDude

Tanner Dafoe Cabernet Puts Santa Ynez Valley Wine in the Spotlight

Question: What do you get when you cross a law-school trained producer of films and commercials with a former professional mountain snowboarder?. In the case of Tanner Dafoe (named after Jeff Tanner and Rob DaFoe, the producer and snowboarder, respectively), you get some fairly complete and substantial Cabernet Sauvignon priced like the California cult red that it is, only (blessedly) with more acid.

Comments / 0

Community Policy