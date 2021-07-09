Belton police looking for suspects in armed robbery at Cefco

The Belton Police Department is investigating a convenience store robbery.

According to police, around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday, two men entered the Cefco located on the 600 block of Holland Road.

They held the cashier at gunpoint and drove off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspects appear to be the same ones that robbed another Bell County convenience store on the same day. The Temple Police Department is looking for the suspects in the robbery of a 7-Eleven, located on 2701 N. Third St., that was also robbed Thursday, July 8.

Anyone with information about this robbery, or the suspects, is asked to call the Belton Police Department at 254-933-5840 or text tips to 254-217-6769.