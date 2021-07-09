Rockport Planning Board seeks new member

ROCKPORT — The town is looking to fill a vacant seat on the Planning Board after former member Herman Lilja was elected to the Board of Selectmen in June's Town Election. "The town will be accepting applications from individuals interested in serving as a member until the next local election in 2022," said Town Administrator Mitch Vieira in a prepared statement. "Information on the role of the Planning Board is outlined in the Town Code of By-Laws Chapter 3, Section 9."